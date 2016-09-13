Municipal election: 4 corporators each in 29 wards; 3 in two wards

Nashik: The three-member committee of the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and Municipal Commissioner tabled a revised draft regarding restructuring of the existing municipal wards to the EC without much changes in it.

The draft was prepared by NMC as per the state Election Commission (EC) directive for elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation in 2017.

The number of 122 corporators – 4 corporators in 29 wards and 3 corporators in two wards – has been kept same as earlier in this new multiple member ward restructuring, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, yesterday.

The Municipal Commissioner replied to the queries asked by mediapersons in a media briefing which was organised in a hall along the cell of the Municipal Commissioner to give information about reinspection of electoral rolls.

Informing about revised ward structuring, the Municipal Commissioner said that the core committee which was formed under him had done ward restructuring work maintaining extreme secrecy.

This ward structuring has been done taking into account certain population figures based on the census of 2011.

On an average, every ward will have around 43,000-53,000 voters each. While making multiple member restructuring, total 31 wards have been kept and total 122 members (corporators) have been kept as earlier, he informed further.

There will be 4 members each in 29 wards, whereas there will be three members each in the remaining two wards.

While doing this, precaution was taken that there should not be change in earlier ward structuring.

There was not much change in natural boundaries like rivers, nullahs and artificial boundaries like roads.

Considering high population in Gavthan area, changes were made in some old boundaries.

There will be small wards in this area, stated the Municipal Commissioner.

In this way, the three-member committee tabled this revised draft to the state Election Commissioner without much changes. The Election Commissioner will approve the draft by September 23.

The EC will recognise/approve the proposed draft on or before September 23. Notification on the new revised draft on ward system will be issued by the EC on October 10 in Government Gazette.

Suggestions and objections on the revised ward structuring will be sought between October 10 to October 25. The final list of the revised ward system will be published then on October 25.