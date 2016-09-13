Aditya Puri conferred ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by The Financial Express

Mumbai: A journey that began over 20 years ago, when Mr. Aditya Puri joined HDFC Bank as its Managing Director, has reached a milestone. One of India’s eminent financial dailies,

The Financial Express has honoured Mr. Puri with its ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his outstanding contribution to Indian banking.

At a function organized in Mumbai,

Mr. Puri accepted the honour from Mr. Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister.

A few days prior to the milestone, CNBC TV-18 has recognized Mr. Puri with the ‘Outstanding Business Leader of the Year’ award.

“I take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of all our stakeholders who have been with us in this journey. I humbly accept these awards on behalf of each one of them,” said Mr. Puri.

The awards are a rich recognition of the following:

* Unremitting focus on customer

* Creating value for all stakeholders

* Giving back to the society and

* All the above have helped create a highly respected and trust-worthy brand.

HDFC Bank is the only Indian brand that figures in the top 100 most valuable global brands list, according to Milward Brown, a WPP group research agency.

It has been rated among the most valuable brands for two consecutive years, not just in India but globally.

What is also remarkable is that throughout this journey, the Bank has stayed true to its core values of customer focus, operational excellence, product leadership, people, and sustainability.