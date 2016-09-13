33 lord Ganesh idols become precious

Nashik: 854 small and bigger Ganesh Mandals are celebrating Ganeshotsav in the city and its surrounding areas this time.

Keeping an eye on upcoming municipal elections, some political persons have also participated in it.

As lord Ganesh idols at 33 Mandals have been decked up with jewellery and other ornaments, these idols have become precious.

Police administration is providing special attention to these idols.

With the rising number of police stations in jurisdiction of city police commissionerate, the number of Ganesh Mandals has also increased.

As municipal elections are taking place after few months, aspirants from all parties have declared their candidature through hoardings at decorations of various Ganesh Mandals.

As a result, there has been remarkable increase in number of Ganesh Mandals this time. The number of the Mandals has also increased in Shivajinagar, Satpur to Adgaon, Nashik Road and Deolali Camp which fall in jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate.

A gold necklace weighing 2 kg on the idol by Shri Seva Yuvak Mitra Mandal on Gadge Maharaj Road is becoming a centre of attraction for devotees.

There are highest nine mandals in jurisdiction of Bhadrakali police station which have precious Ganesh idols.

They are Nav Darwaja, Rokdoba Mitra Mandal, Old Dwarka Mandal, Gulalwadi Vyayamshala Mandal, Janata Raja Mitra Mandal, Old Nashik, Modakeshwar Mitra Mandal, Shaneshwar Mitra Mandal’s Kanade Maruti Lane, New Ajinkya Mitra Mandal and Kaut Ghat, Bhabha Nagar.

There are five Ganesh Mandals in jurisdiction of Sarkarwada police station.

Precious ornaments have been put up on the idols of Yuvak Mitra Mandal at Mumbai Naka, Pagadband Lane, Tilbhandeshwar Lane Mandal and silver made Ganesh idol of Ravivar Karanja.

Devotees in large numbers are rushing to take darshan of these precious Ganesh idols.

City police commissionerate has deployed additional police personnel at these 33 Ganesh Mandals.

Two gun totting police personnel have been deployed at every Mandal. These mandals have also installed CCTV cameras and deployed activists to maintain security.

Police also instructed the office bearers of these Mandals to remove ornaments from 12 am.