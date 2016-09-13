NMC readies for Anant Chaturdashi

Nashik: Following immersion of lord Ganesh idols after one-and-half day, on third and fifth day, NMC administration has completed all preparations for Thursday’s Anant Chaturdashi.

Arrangement for immersion has been made at 33 places in six divisions in the city. Besides this, artificial ponds will be prepared at 29 places.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had conducted the meeting earlier on the backdrop of Ganeshotsav and instructed to make arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols.

Accordingly, Nashik Municipal Corporation administration had done the entire planning on September 2. As per this, adequate planning was made for immersion of Ganesh idols after one-and-half day, three, five and seven days.

Administration has now made planning for processions which will be taken out in every part of the city and has made arrangements for immersion.

The construction department has completed pothole filling work and road repairing work.

Works like setting up of barricades, installation of nylon rope to prevent human casualty at places for immersion, collection of nirmalya and idols and others have been completed.

Electricity department will install lights on all procession routes, arrangement of halogen lamp, loudspeaker and action against illegal electricity connection.

The underground sewage department inspected sewage on procession routes and is taking precaution to clean the sewage. Health department has responsibility to clean procession routes and arrangement for nirmalya collection and ghantagadi will be made on the day of immersion.

The fire brigade department will deploy squads along with fire tenders at main places for immersion to prevent any mishap.

The squads of leading fireman and firemen have been appointed at every place. State-of-the-art machinery will be kept ready as a precautionary measure and deployment orders have been issued to every officer.