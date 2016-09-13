Police Mitra project by ‘Nashik’s Raja’ inaugurated

Nashik: ‘Nashik’s Raja’ Mandal has taken an initiative to help police in preventing any untoward incident during Ganeshotsav.

‘Police Mitra’ project was inaugurated by the Police Commissioner. Under this project a squad of 25 youths will accompany police for security of citizens.

Founder president of Suryaprakash Navprakash Mitra Mandal Sameer Shete, DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Dr. Raju Bhujbal, president of the Mandal Santosh Wagh, Vitthal Kasture, Vijay Choudhari, Manish Raghuvanshi, Prasanna Tambat, Shekhar Khond and others were present.

Efforts will be taken to control rising traffic in the city and safety of the devotees through initiative by founder president of Nashik’s Raja Ganesh Mandal Sameer Shete.