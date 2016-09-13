Meet of NCP executive body held

Deolali Camp: It was decided to conduct the project ‘Shakha Va Ghar Tethe Karyakarta’ in every ward in Deolali Camp and to take leading role in resolving basic problems of citizens in the meeting of executive body of Nationalist Congress Party.

While providng their guidance in the meeting organised at Mande Lawns, city president Somnath Khatle and vice president Vilas Ghodekar stated that there is a respect for diligent workers in the party. Condition of roads in the city is very bad. Sansari Lane no. 1 Road is in very bad state.

Though there is adequate water, some areas receive water during night time at low pressure.

Administration will be made aware with this. Various cells of the party will be declared soon and forms of those activists whose registrations have been made online will be filled up soon.

Besides this discussions over magazine of the party was also held.

Corporator Kaveri Kasar, city chief of youth wing Ravindra Dhurjad, district leader Balasaheb Aadke, women wing’s Saira Shaikh, Ravindra Bhadane, Nitin Gaikwad, Girish Dhurjad and other activists were present. Prashant Bachhav compered the meeting, whereas Girish Dhurjad proposed the vote of thanks.