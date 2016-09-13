Fravashi Int’l Academy excels in hockey tourney

Nashik: The Fravashi International School hockey team displayed exemplary skills to outbeat the opposition in the DSO Inter School Level Hockey Tournament (Under-14 Boys) at K N Kela High School, here.

The FIA team surpassed the Kishore Suryavanshi International School in the semi-final match and the English Primary School, Deolali in the finals as they did not let the schools score against them AND keeping their goals to zero.

Aman Kumbhar, Pratik Bang managed to score 2 goals each and Manas Tadge scored 1 goal.

The management and the entire team of Fravashi International Academy congratulated the hockey team & their coach Kailash Kanaujia on their win and consequently being selected for the divisional level hockey tournament.