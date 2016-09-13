House of Investment: Main kingpin still absconding

Nashik: Police are taking information from the arrested directors of House of Investment Company about financial dealings of the Company.

They are also searching its properties. Meanwhile, main kingpin Vinod Patil is still absconding and police are trying to trace him.

The directors of the Company had collected deposits ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 crore from investors after its formation.

Luring them with promises of 24% interest per annum, the directors had allegedly collected more than Rs. 300 crore.

The collected money then was invested in share market and construction business through subsidiary companies, but the directors then failed to return money to the investors.

The investors had then filed a complaint against the directors at Gangapur police station on August 20.

Thereafter police arrested Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Anil Nivrutti Kothule (resident of New Nashik), Mahesh Sudhakar Nerkar (resident of New Nashik), Ravindra Pundlik Dalvi (resident of Panchavati) and Darshan Vijay Shirsath (resident of Nashik Road).

As per complaints by investors the figure jumped to Rs. 5.49 crore.

Police are searching for main kingpin Vinod Balu Patil, Satish Sheshrao Kame (resident of New Nashik), Vijay Laxman Khunkar, Sushant Ramesh Kothule and Vikas Surjerao Rawandale.