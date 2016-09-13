Bullock Cart ride for the Little Wonders Int’l School kids

Nashik: On the occasion of ‘Pola’ Children of Jr.KG at Little Wonders International School were full of joy and cheer as they experienced a bumpy bullock cart ride, only seen in pictures by most of them yet.

Besides they were also told about the importance of celebrating ‘Pola’ and its traditional way of celebration.

Children were told about how cattle are fed good food and given a complete rest on this special day to acknowledge their importance and contribution in agricultural economy.

This is bound to give children a new insight into not just the celebration of ‘POLA’ but also acknowledge the valuable contributors in our life.