Students of Wonder Kids play school shine at Shloka competition

Nashik: Students of Wonder Kids play school and nursery Mhasrul participated in the Shloka competition and chanted different shlokas.

All the participants chanted various shlokas of different religions before judge Shama Ahire, teachers and their schoolmates.

Winners of the competition were Nibha Sonawane, Gaurav Verma, Anshita Thorat, Saavli Bendkule, Ishita Thorat, Savali Bendkule, Avani Sonawane, Ishita Bhamare, Aabhas Ingale, Shreenidhi Patil and Parth Pawar.

All the teachers Rupali, Sneha, Archana, Priya, Jyoti, Vaishali and Aarti organised the competition in school and motivated the kids to participate in such competitions.

Director of the school Parag Jhalawat was present to felicitate the winning students.