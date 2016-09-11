‘RBI policy affecting co-operative sector’

Nashik: Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar yesterday said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) current monetary policy was hurting the co-operative sector. “The RBI is co-operating with the nationalised banks irrespective of crores of rupees of bad debts whereas it (the RBI) is imposing sanctions on co-operative banks,” Nimbalkar said.

“This policy of RBI is unfair and unjust to co-operative sector and is hurting the sector tremendously,” the Council chairperson said while felicitating prominent personalities, at a function organised by Nashik Jilha Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sevak Sahakari Society at Late Raosaheb Thorat auditorium here.

Stating that commercialisation of education is depriving the needy of proper educational facilities, he said, “Old institutions like Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) should continue firmly with its social obligation and be prepared for change in tune with the times.”

“Even though the country is marching ahead to become a superpower on the basis of substantial progress it has been doing for the last several years in the fields of education and economics, it is, however, necessary to globalise education,” Nimbalkar said.

He laid emphasis on the need for making rural education more effective and inclusive for the overall development of a “meritorious” rural pupil in terms of effective communication skills and personality development.

Nimbalkar on the occasion launched MVP’s mobile App for the convenience of students and their guardians.

MVP general secretary Neelima Pawar, Society chairman Sanjay Nagare, Vanadhipati Vinayakdada Patil, Adv Nitin Thakare, Ravindra Pagar, Lahu Kor and Chittaranjan Nyaharkar were present on the dais.