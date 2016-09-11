Senior PI Lokare lauds ‘one village, one Ganapati’ tradition

Deolali Camp: A 6-year-old tradition of ‘one village, one Ganapati’ at Shingave Bahula locality in Ward No. 7 of Deolali Cantonment has sent a strong message of peace, amity and unity among the people.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Lokare has commended the unique concept of ‘One village, one Ganapati’ by Shingave Bahula-based Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

“While celebrating Ganesh festival, everyone needs to follow the rules and see that peace and harmony should be maintained and balance of environment should not be disturbed,” urged Lokare while honouring Mandal activists.

Senior PI Lokare on the occasion felicitated Mandal workers including Bhushan Gavande, Kiran Bhosale, Sagar Gavande, Shankar Gavande, Nilesh Satpute, Rohit Mojad, Amit Gavande, Bunty Kshirsagar, Prateek Medhe, Bhushan Mojad and Sampat Barde.