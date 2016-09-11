Army recruitment process more transparent: Brig Chaddha

Deolali Camp: On the backdrop of serious doubts raised over the recruitment process carried out by Army Recruitment Office, Mumbai at Deolali here for the aspiring candidates in the district, Brigadier Dinesh Chaddha clarified that the recruitment process for the Army was completely transparent adhering to the rules and regulations.

Nearly 32,000 aspirants had registered themselves online for various positions in Army. Accordingly, the brigadier had declared taluka and district-wise schedule to carry out recruitment process which ended yesterday (Sept 10) in the district.

Brig Pradeep Kaul, senior PI (Deolali Camp) Vinayak Lokare and the Deolali Cantonment Board took special efforts to make the process more transparent and corruption-free.

The Army had sought online application from the aspiring candidates between July 13, 2016 and August 21.

The actual recruitment process commenced from September 7 in which 3 days – Sept 8, 9, 10 – were kept reserved for aspirants from Nashik district.