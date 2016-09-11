﻿﻿Belgium delegation meets business community

Satpur: To explore the possibility of investment and business in Nashik, a delegation from Belgium paid a courtesy visit to industrial community from Nashik, at NIMA House here.

Trade and Investment Commissioner of Consulate General of Belgium, Murgan Morsion and Invest Deputy Ranjan Apte held elaborate discussion on a wide range of issues pertaining to business and trade between Belgium and Nashik and how to strengthen its business relationship further.

The Consulate officials gave details on business opportunities and the current EXIM scenario in Belgium. “The purpose of our visit (to Nashik) was to explore business opportunities between Belgium and Nashik industries,” they added.

The meeting held at NIMA House here was primarily attended by NIMA general secretary Uday Kharote, Dnyaneshwar Gopale, Nitin Vagaskar, Vinus Vani, Akhil Rathi, Anil Baviskar, Manish Rawal, Mangesh Kathe, Sunil Bafna, Mitesh Patil, B A Gavane, Unmesh Kulkarni, Sunil Jadhav, B S Hase and Nanasaheb Deore among the other dignitaries from industry.