St Francis celebrates Yellow Day

Nashik: ST. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik celebrated Yellow Day with great fervor in its kindergarten section. The programme began with special assembly for the day. The girls dressed up in yellow long evening gowns walked the ramp dazzling the whole atmosphere.

The students came dressed up in yellow with variety of objects such as balloon, ball, lemon, sweet lime, toys, flowers etc. Students of SR. KG had activities like Sun collage, paper collage, pulses, sequencing and sparkling glitters etc. Activity for Jr. KG and Nursery to colour the Sun was also carried out.

The students enrolled themselves with the march for the Yellow Day under the bright blazing Sun. Various rhymes and song of yellow colour were recited.