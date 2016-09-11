Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh

NASHIK : Hundreds of devotees across the city gave an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh on the fifth day of the 10-day Ganesh festival here. At police commissionerate, eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh was immersed in an artificial pond containing water and ammonium bicarbonate.

Statues of Lord Ganesh, particularly from households, were being taken for immersion at Ramkund and other parts of the city. Spreading the message of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, social outfits Palvi Foundation and Rainbow Foundation had arranged artificial pond at the police commissionerate here for immersion of Ganesh idol.

Police commissioner Dr Ravindra Singal, ACP Sachin Gore and PI (police welfare) Prakash Sapkale apart from police personnel and officials from both the social outfits were present.