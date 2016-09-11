Mesmerizing magic in Fravashi Academy Jr College

NASHIK : An instrumental music and solo singing competition was held in Fravashi Academy Jr. College to promote the talent among students. The students enthusiastically participated in large numbers.

They played drum sets, synthesizers, guitars and spread the magic of music. Even the singers gave their best to impress the judges.

Ms. Sonali Malsale and Dinesh Kanojia judged the competition. Both of them congratulated the participants and offered expert comments for further improvements.

Mst. Raj Chajjed, Jiya Joy and Arhaan Raje won the first three prizes in the instrumental music category. The winners in the ‘solo singing’ category were Prasanna Jain, Jiya Joy and Mark D’souza.

All the winners and the participants were applauded by M.D. (Academics) Rozario madam, who was delighted to see the spontaneous response and the immense talent present in the students.