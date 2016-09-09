Amitabh Bachchan praises Srijit Mukherji for ‘Zulfiqar’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised film director Srijit Mukherji for the upcoming Bengali crime-drama film Zulfiqar.

The 73-year-old actor on Thursday sent out a tweet to Mukherji, and also shared a link of the trailer of the Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam starrer movie.

“What a wonderful interpretation of Julius Caesar in Bengali by Srijit (Mukherji),” he tweeted.

Zulfiqar is based on an adaptation of two of British playwright William Shakespeare’s tragedies — Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra.

On the Bollywood front, Mukherji has directed actress Vidya Balan for the upcoming film Begum Jaan, a Hindi adaptation of his Bengali offering Rajkahini.

Produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment, “Begum Jaan” marks Mukherji’s directorial debut in Hindi films.