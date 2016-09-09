‘Would love to make Jackie dance on my film’s songs’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is keen to show his upcoming “Tutak Tutak Tutiya” to Jackie Chan and hopes the superstar will dance on the film’s songs.

Sonu is working with Chan in the multi-lingual action comedy “Kung Fu Yoga”. The “Happy New Year” actor has turned producer with “Tutak Tutak Tutiya” and hopes to arrange a screening for the action star.

When asked if he will be showing the film to Chan, Sonu told reporters, “I would love to. Jackie revealed the first look of the film. When I shared with him that I am producing the film he said its amazing.”

“I would love to show him. I would get his feedback.

I’ll make him dance also on ‘Rail Gaddi’ and ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’,” Sonu added.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Prabhudheva and actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Sonu, 43, says producing a film is a huge liability but he learnt a lot in the process.

“I realised that this is a job which requires a lot of hardwork. You have to be awake at nights, finalise things, then shoot, look after the music, costume, shoot. It is a difficult task.

But I’ve learnt a lot from this film. All because the people that I worked with… They made my life easy and made it possible.”

“Tutak Tutak Tutiya” is a horror comedy and will be released across three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The “Dabangg” actor says horror-comedy is a genre which hasn’t been explored much in India and hence the audience will have a good time watching the film.

“I think this genre hasn’t been explored much. Very few have attempted to make it. People go to watch a horror film, or a comedy, but when both of then are combined, it is called a complete entertainer.”

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.