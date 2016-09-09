‘Vidyut Jamwal, a next-gen action hero’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, 2012 Miss Universe India, was all in praise of her co-actor Vidyut Jamwal and said Vidyut is a next-gen action hero.

“Vidyut is my best co-star so far. He is a very supportive and a brilliant actor. I feel Vidyut is a next-gen action hero who is extremely professional and a hard worker.

I think he is the most sought after action king because I really loved the kind of action he has done,” she said at the launch of the music video Gal Ban Gayi here on Wednesday.

Gal Ban Gayi is a re-created version of popular singer Sukhbir’s old track. the song features Vidyut Jamwal, Urvashi Rautela and is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Meet Bros has created music for the song.

“It’s a pleasure to have him in ‘Gal Ban Gayi’. He has complemented me well in the music video. I have no words to express and completely speechless to talk about him. I am a big fan of Vidyut,” Urvashi said about the Force actor.

About her character, Urvashi said, “My character is inspired by Angelina Jolie and Lara Croft’s characters. It is a complete badass role, who is uncompromising and rough. So I had a fun doing this.”

The actress is seen doing swordplay in the video. Speaking about that, ‘Sanam Re’ star said, “This was my very first attempt at sword fighting. I completely enjoyed doing it with a hunk like Vidyut Jamwal.” Urvashi was last seen in Indra Kumar’s Great Grand Masti.