Alia is born to act: Angad

Angad Bedi feels actress Alia Bhatt is “gifted” and someone who was born to be an actor.

Angad will be seen working with the “Highway” star for the first time in “Dear Zindagi”, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie is directed by Gauri Shinde.

“Alia is phenomenal. She has a great switch-on switch-off ability. She is very hardworking and it is fun working with her because as an actor you feed off each other. She helps you. You pick up on her energy,” Angad said in an interview.

“She is born to act. She could not do anything else

.There are some people, like how (Sachin) Tendulkar was born to play cricket, Alia was born to be an actor. She is gifted,” the 33-year-old actor said.

Angad, who made his debut in Remo D’Souza’s “Faltu”, believes that Alia can carry “Dear Zindagi” on her shoulders as she is a powerful performer.

“Some people work hard, some are just talented. Alia has got that. She is unique. She carried ‘Highway’, now she will carry this film.

Every film after ‘Student of the year’, especially after ‘Highway’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, you can’t get eyes off her,” he further said.

According to reports, Shah Rukh will help Alia navigate her life and relationships in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Zafar and Kunal Kapoor also star in the movie.

When asked if he will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh, Angad said, “That I can’t answer. But I know it is going to be a good film. I really liked ‘English Vinglish’. Gauri is very rooted and a simple person.”

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting his next release “Pink” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu among others.