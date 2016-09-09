Lata Mangeshkar gives blessings to Asha Bhosle on birthday

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar gave her blessings to younger sister Asha Bhosle as she turned 82 on Thursday.

The 86-year-old veteran singer shared a sweet post on Twitter, wishing Bhosle on her birthday.

“Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko shubh aashirwad deti hun. Ishwar usko hamesha khush rakhe (Today is my younger sister Asha Bhosle’s birthday.

I give my blessings to her. May God always keep her happy),” she wrote.

In another post, Mangeshkar shared a video of Bhosle’s track “O Haseena Zulfonwali” from the 1966 film “Teesri Manzil”.

“Asha aur (Mohammad) Rafi sahab ka gaya hua meri pasand ka ye geet aap sabke liye (Sung by Asha and Rafi, That’s my favourite track for all of you),” she wrote.

Actor Rishi Kapoor also wished Bhosle on the micro- blogging site along with a picture of himself from the 1975 film “Rafoo Chakkar” in which he even sang a song.

“Happy Birthday Asha Bhonsle ji. Few know I too have sung in her voice in the film “Rafoo Chakkar”(1975),” he wrote.

Mika posted a clip by captioning it “Happy birthday to the legend and music guru @ashabhosle ji… May you live long blessed life… God bless you.

” Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Happy birthday to @ashabhosle Tai You continue to inspire generations just like your songs… #Livinglegend.