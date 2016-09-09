Esha to walk at India Runway Week 2016

Actress Esha Gupta will turn showstopper for designer Yoshita Yadav at the Indian runway week Autumn/Winter 2016.

Yadav is set to make her debut at the fashion week with her label Yoshita Couture. The designer will showcase her collection inspired by the city of Lucknow which remains the fashion capital of Northern India.

“In this season’s collection, we at Yoshita Couture have used 100 per cent. Indian woven Raw Silks, woven in Varanasi and Bengaluru, depending on colour specifications.

“In this collection, one can see a vivid representation of motifs taken from most famous Mughal monuments of Bara Imambara, Chhota Imambara, and the Rumi Darwaza,” said the designer in a statement.

She alo feels that Esha perfectly epitomizes her brand aesthetics.

“I think her aura is undeniably something to watch out for. Being a diva herself, I think she can pull off anything and everything fabulously. Our aesthetics definitely match and I am sure she would definitely set the ramp ablaze,” she said.

Yoshita Yadav started with her label in 2012 in Lucknow. She is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology and completed her further education from Italy.