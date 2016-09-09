Sushant Singh launches ‘Motu Patlu’ trailer

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday launched the trailer of upcoming 3D stereoscopic animated film Motu Patlu – King Of Kings here. The film, by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is based on the popular characters Motu Patlu currently seen on Nickelodeon.

Sushant, who is currently waiting for the release of his film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, came to launch the trailer of Motu Patlu – King Of Kings and wished good luck to its makers.

“The enigmatic MS Dhoni is an icon for the youth and has a huge fan following and I hear the awesome twosome Motu Patlu have an equally large fan following among the kids of the country,” Sushant said in a statement.

“It is a pleasure to be a part of the announcement of the big screen debut of these much loved characters Motu Patlu who have a significant influence on children,” he added.

Directed by Suhas Kadav and co-produced by Ketan Mehta, Deepa Sahi and Anish JS Mehta, Motu Patlu – King Of Kings is slated to release on October 14.