I don’t interfere in director’s work: Shreyas

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is set to debut as a director in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of his Marathi movie Poshter Boys, said that as an actor he never likes to interfere in director’s work.

“I do not interfere in the director or producer’s work and try to stick to my acting when I am working as an actor. I guess if I am able to do that properly, it’s a huge achievement for me,” he said at the trailer launch of his forthcoming film Wah Taj here on Wednesday.

Speaking about the film, the Iqbal actor said, “The subject is quite unique. When the director (Ajit Sinha) came to meet me, I asked him for one line.

He told me that this is a story of a farmer who claims that the land on which Taj Mahal was built is his land.

The one line surprised me, thus got interested in the rest of the story. That is the USP of the film. The story seems to be appealing.”

“I am so happy that I am a part of the film like ‘Wah Taj’ which is a content-driven film with a very strong message,” he added.

Recently, the film was caught in a legal hassle due to publicity gimmick done as part of the film promotion where makers distributed posters stating, the Taj Mahal will be shut for tourists from September 23, the release date of the film.

However, Shreyas said they are apologetic as the controversy was never the intention.

About the delay in the film, Shreyas feels that every film has its own destiny.

“It is necessary to give time to make a good film. I feel each film has its own destiny. So it’s ok, as certain things are bound to happen in certain time and this is the time for ‘Wah Taj’,” Shreyas expressed.

Directed by Ajit Sinha, Wah Taj revolves around a Maharashtrian farmer’s struggle amidst the corrupt system.

The film also features Manjari Fadnis in the lead and slated to release on September 23.