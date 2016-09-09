Nishikori stuns Murray, books semi-final berth against Wawrinka

New York : Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semi-finals, holding his nerve in a breathtaking final set to move two wins away from becoming the first Asian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title.

Meanwhile, Stanislas Wawrinka defeated Juan Martin del Potrol 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to book semi-final berth against Nishikori.

Japanese star Nishikori clinched a dramatic 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 comeback triumph in a shade under four hours against the Wimbledon and Olympics winner and 2012 US Open champion.

Nishikori broke for 1-0 in the deciding set and backed it up for 2-0 before Murray stopped a seven-game losing streak to hold. Murray, with his focus suddenly rebooted, broke back for 2-2 against the man he had defeated in the Olympic semi-finals.

But back came Nishikori, stunning his rival to break again for 3-2 before holding for 4-2 as both men thrilled with a series of big hits, subtle touches and exhausting athleticism.

Nishikori surrendered the advantage again, giving up a 40-0 lead in the eighth game and missing an easy volley as Murray came back for 4-4.

The Briton was soon 5-4 up but Nishikori, showing nerves of steel, held and took victory when Murray blinked first in the 12th game, burying a backhand in the net.

Meanwhile, Stanislas Wawrinka defeated Juan Martin del Potrol to book semi-final berth against Nishikori at the US Open 2016.

Stan, who is a two-time Grand Slam winner, won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted for over three hours.

The Swiss, who beats Illya Marchenko 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to set up quarter-final clash with the towering Argentine, played the pressure points brilliantly well.