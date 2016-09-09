Complete ‘Jalyukt’ works in three months, instructs CM

Nashik: The Jalyukt Shivar Scheme is an ambitious scheme of the government.

In Nashik division, works in 693 villages which were selected in first phase of the scheme have been completed, whereas 80% works have been completed in 163 villages.

Complete the works in remaining villages in three months after monsoon, instructed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the review meeting of Nashik division, yesterday.

Implementation of schemes will be reviewed every three months and state government officials who perform, will be rewarded, Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister reviewed Jalyukt Shivar scheme, farm pond on demand, irrigation well programme, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and financial assistance to destitutes scheme.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State for Home Ram Shinde, Rural Development Minister Dada Bhuse, MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Dr. Rahul Aher, Balasaheb Sanap, Apurva Hiray, Prof. Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, ZP officials, block development officials, tehsildars, district agriculture officials and taluka agriculture officials were present for the meeting.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister interacted with mediapersons and informed about progress of the works which are going on under various schemes in Nashik division.