Police conduct flag march in the city

Nashik: The city police conducted a flag march on Wednesday evening in the city to maintain law and order during Ganeshotsav and to give the message that police are on the alert mode.

Under guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and DCP (Circle I) Laxmikant Patil, ACP Dr. Raju Bhujbal led the march.

The march began from Tractor House at Dwarka. It then passed through Gumshahbaba Durgah, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Chowk Mandai, Wakadi Barav, Badshahi Corner, Gama statue, Main Road, Dhumal Point, Sangli Bank signal, Mahatma Phule Road, Meher signal, Ashok Stambh and culminated in the Swami Narayan temple area.

While providing his guidance there, DCP Laxmikant Patil urged the police officials and personnel to be ready and remain alert to maintain peace during the Ganeshotsav.

The period of the Ganeshotsav is a period of enthusiasm and happiness for citizens.

The flag march was conducted to give the message that police are ready to maintain this, he made it clear.

Senior police inspector of Bhadrakali police station Somnath Tambe, senior police inspector of Gangapur police station Rajendra Kute, senior police inspector of Mumbai Naka police station Anand Wagh, police inspector (crime branch) of Sarkarwada police station Rohkale, 200 police personnel, two platoons of state reserve police force, 80 home guard personnel, 22 police inspectors, officials and 10 police vehicles took part in the flag march.