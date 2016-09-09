House of Investment 7-day PC awarded to directors

Nashik: A local court awarded seven days’ police custody to the directors of House of Investment Company who duped people of crores of rupees.

The kingpin Vinod Patil and five others are still absconding.

The squad of Economic Offences Wing arrested five directors of the company on Tuesday evening.

When they were produced in the court, it directed the police to keep them in police custody till Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The names of the arrested directors are Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Anil Nivrutti Kothule (resident of New Nashik), Mahesh Sudhakar Nerkar (resident of New Nashik), Ravindra Pundlik Dalvi (resident of Panchavati) and Darshan Vijay Shirsath (resident of Nashik Road).

The kingpin Vinod Balu Patil, Satish Sheshrao Kame (resident of New Nashik), Vijay Laxman Khunkar, Sushant Ramesh Kothule and Vikas Sarjerao Rawandale are still absconding.

Police are probing the financial dealings of the Company.