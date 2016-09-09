NMC to provide insurance cover to employees

Nashik: In a meeting that was held in presence of Mayor Ashok Murtadak, it was decided to provide mediclaim insurance cover to municipal employees.

Wife of the employee and two children will get Rs. 1 lakh in case of accident and various types of diseases.

The employees were demanding mediclaim insurance since last many years.

The decision about this was taken in General Body Meeting, but it was not implemented.

The joint meeting of health department, administrative officer and representatives of employees was held in the cell of Mayor Ashok Murtadak and it was decided to provide mediclaim insurance cover of Rs. 1 lakh to the employees.

NMC will pay half the amount of the premium, whereas employees will pay the other half from their salaries.

Employees will thus get insurance cover without being overburdened.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Prakash Londhe, Shivaji Sahane, Tanaji Jaibhave, Prakash Ahire, R B Udawant, Suresh Maru, Suresh Dalod and others were present for the meeting.