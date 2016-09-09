Teacher’s Day celebrated in St Francis high school

Nashik: Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik.

A special assembly for teachers was conducted by students which started with the holy words of Bible followed by prayer and special prayer.

Melodious prayer songs were sung with action by the boys and girls. A welcome song was sung to welcome the teachers.

The message send by managing director was read by headmaster Sanjay Patil for students and teachers.

Students performed the dance. Solo singing and Laughter Show was also performed by the students.

All the teachers were felicitated with greeting card and flower as a token of love from the students. The programme ended with closing chorus.