Tipper gang: Hearing on chargesheet on Sept 21

Nashik: The hearing regarding filing of the chargesheet against Tipper gang will be held on September 21.

The period to file the chargesheet against 11 gang members of Tipper gang ended on Wednesday. Police demanded 90 days for filing the chargesheet.

Police took action against 11 suspects of Tipper gang under MCOCA last June.

The defence lawyer objected to the police demand and opined that hearing to give 90 more days should take place in presence of the suspects.

Considering this hearing on this will take place on Sep 21.