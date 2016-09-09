ARC Nashik felicitated at National Convention

NASHIK: National Association of Realtors – India (NAR-India) conducted its eight National Convention at New Delhi recently.

Association of Real Estate Consultants, Nashik was being honoured at National Convention as ‘Best Organised Association Award’. ARC had grabbed the prestigious award while competing with 31 city associations form all over India.

During the National Convention various renowned realtors from India and abroad participated in various seminars and training programmes.

The Convention was attended by 1200 plus members from India and more than 100 members from 29 countries.

National president of NAR-India Sam Chopra and other dignitaries congratulated ARC Nashik. Rajendra Kotkar.

President of ARC Nashik and secretary Nilesh Sonaje elected as governing board members of NAR-India.

Past president D J Dhamne, Madhur Agrawal, Nitin Kotkar, Vivek Mishal, Ganesh Metkar, Piyush Patel, Kailash Kadam, Ramesh Jadhav and Rashid Mansuri attended the National Convention from Nashik.