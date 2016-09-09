Accolades for teachers at Wisdom High International School

Nashik: The students of Wisdom High International school – ICSE/ CIE, Junior College, Little Wonders and Connect Academy all took the opportunity of honouring teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The unique theme of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ was planned exclusively to make the day memorable for teachers.

They were also enthralled by presentation of a concert by school band, skit and dance performances by students, followed by quiz and short games.

To impart a personal touch to the whole event, students presented teachers with their own ‘handmade’ key chains and chocolates.

The students of senior classes from Wisdom High International School went to Little Wonders and took over from all the heads to perform their duties for a period of time.

They also taught the children of 1st and 2nd classes. At Connect Academy, the morning assembly started with a teacher narrating about the importance of Teacher’s Day.

Later, under the guidance of arts and crafts teacher, the students were involved in greeting cards making activity which made the day special for them.

All the teachers were overwhelmed by respect and love showered upon them.