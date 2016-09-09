Foodgrain distribution to flood affected starts

Nashik: Thousands of families were affected due to the recent floods in Godavari.

A demand was being made that government should give free foodgrain to these families.

After the flood receded, the Food and Civil Supplies department had decided to give free foodgrain and made it available to fair price shop owners.

The distribution of this foodgrain to 6737 affected families has been started.

92 villages in the district were affected by Godavari flood on August 2.

The assessment of flood-hit areas was conducted and the proposal asking for aid was sent to government.

District administration in its proposal stated that 6737 families in the district were affected by the flood.