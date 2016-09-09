Rasbihari bags consolation prize in patriotic singing competition

Nashik: Rasbihari International school bagged consolation prize in interschool patriotic group singing competition 2016-17 which was at Shri Swaminarayan English Medium School, Nashik.

It was dedicated to martyrs of India. Sanika Waghade, Neha Kadam, Pari Dave, Samruddhi Wagh, Subodhi Kamble, Rudra Aaglave, Gargi Malode, Kritika Patil and Tejas Gavali were the students who participated in competition.

Dhanajay Sonawane and Aarya Sarda accompanied them with tabala and harmonium. Students were awarded with the consolation winner trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 500/-.

The students were guided by renowned harmonium player Subhash Dasakkar and school music teacher and singer Shreyasi Rai.

School Principal Bindu Vijaykumar, school management and other staff congratulated the students for their success.