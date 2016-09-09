Teachers Day celebrated at Fravashi Academy

Nashik : Teachers Day was celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm at Fravashi Academy to honour and acknowledge the contribution made by countless number of teachers in helping and moulding the career of lakhs of students and in turn shaping the destiny of India.

The day began by paying homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by the teaching and student fraternity.The students welcomed and expressed their gratitude to the teachers by heartwarming messages.

The head girl paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan through her mesmerising speech.

The performance of the students on stage exclusively for teachers was a memorable one. Dance, music, and a skit made the day a truly gratifying experience.

The teachers thoroughly enjoyed the game organised by the management.

The Sports faculty members were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in developing the skill of the students in various individual and team events.

The teachers who have added to their qualifications were also honoured for their accomplishments.

Ratan Luth, chairman of R S Luth education trust, in his keynote appreciated the teachers as ‘A beautiful human being – a pillar of support, an epitome of strength, a disciplinarian and a real role models’.

Adding on he said, “That’s precisely what a teacher is, for every student.” The management and heads of various sections extended their warm greetings to the entire staff and wished them.