MVP Samaj’s Horizon Academy organises HIMUN

NASHIK: Horizon Academy has embarked on the voyage to contribute in maintaining the world peace which is the need of the hour by organising its first Model United Nations Conference – Horizon International Model United Nations 2016.

HIMUN took place recently. The Conference was extremely exciting and challenging for both the organizers as well as the participants since it involved a study of issues of international concerns.

After registering for the event, the participants were informed about their fields of research and the form of the competition. Each delegate represented their assigned country in the five committees – United Nations Security Council,

The Disarmament and International Security, United Nations Human Rights Council, 2030 Substainabel Development, and United Nations Environment Programme.

There was a basic round of orientation after which the participants plunged into a comprehensive research on the foreign policies.

It was an enriching experience for all the members of the team, in terms of gaining vital insight into the politics and diplomacy of today’s world. The delegates used ingenious methods of reasoning and argument to defend their country’s policies.

The delegates asserted their country’s assistance on the floor of the house.

Each committee succeeded in making a draft resolution. Ms. Hema and Mrs. Poonam Dua, the staff members, guided the participants.

The judging for best delegation and best delegate was done by the Principal, Kumudini Bangera, headmistress, Jyothi Samanta and academic counsellor Sujata Sangamnerkar.