CM, other Ministers in Nashik today

Nashik : A review meeting of Nashik division has been organised today (Sept. 8) in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review various schemes declared by Centre and the state government.

Four Ministers will also be present for this meeting. All administrative preparations for the meeting have been completed and Divisional Commissioner Eknath Davale visited Maharashtra University of Health Sciences yesterday to take stock of the preparations.

This meeting will be held in Dhanwantari hall of teacher training academy at 11 am.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Ojhar airport, at 10.30 am. State EGS and Tourism Minister Jaykumar Raval,

Water Resources and District Guardian Minister of Ahmednagar district Ram Shinde, District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State for Rural Development and Guardian Minister of Dhule district Dada Bhuse and secretaries of nine departments will be present.

On the backdrop of today’s meeting, meetings were conducted in presence of the District Collector since last two days.

Adequate precautions have been taken that there should be no mistake in figures of various departments. Divisional review was taken yesterday.

The District Collectors of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts, all ZP CEOs, deputy CEOs of gram panchayats, deputy registrars, block development officers, taluka agriculture officers, tehsildars and chief officials of Jalyukt Shivar Yojna will be present for the meeting.