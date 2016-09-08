3.7 mm of rain recorded in the city

Nashik: After taking a month-long rest, rains returned to the city from Tuesday. Following light drizzle on Tuesday morning, heavy rain started to pour down around 12 pm. 3.7 mm of rain was recorded in the city from 5 am to 6 pm.

Weather department has predicted that the rain would continue for the next two days.

After heavy precipitation, rain took a rest since second week of August. 10.2 mm of rain was recorded in the district on Monday.

Igatpuri received 3 mm rain, whereas Peth recorded 7.2 mm of rain. Street vendors and students faced hardship following the sudden rain on Wednesday.

90% water stock in dams

Following satisfactory rainfall, dams and ponds in the district have filled up to their capacity.

All 23 dams in the district have filled up 90%. On an average there is 54,223 MCFt (82%) water stock in the district dams.

Gangapur dam has 5,140 MCFt (91%) water stock, whereas Gangapur dam group has 9,449 MCFt (92%) water stock.

There is 93% water stock in Darna dam and 1,000 cusecs water is being released from it.