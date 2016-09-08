Kerala Tourism woos Nashikites with spectacular Roadshow

Nashik: Kerala, popularly known as God’s Own Country, is the perfect holiday destination in India.

From picturesque landscapes and exciting getaways to rich culture and heritage, the State has a lot to showcase.

As part of its periodic outreach, Kerala Tourism yesterday presented a spectacular 360 degree preview of India’s favourite destination – the very essence of the State, captured in one single event for the benefit of Tour Operators here at The Express Inn.

“The objective is to showcase the rich culture, extravagant heritage, magnificent landscapes, delectable cuisine, music and art of Kerala… all in one show,” said Prasanth T V, Tourist Information Officer, Kerala Tourism and Secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council, Thiruvananthapuram, during a media interaction on the sidelines of the roadshow yesterday.

“Though we are the No.1 tourism destination in the country, we are constantly looking to upgrade our infrastructure and services to provide an even better experience for our guests.

In that direction we have just launched a two-month long ‘Green Carpet’ initiative, wherein we have earmarked 84 destinations where we are renovating and upgrading existing facilities and adding new ones to make these destinations ‘completely tourist-ready’ for the forthcoming tourist season starting on Nov 1,” Prasanth informed.

“We are also encouraging tourists to enjoy Kerala in the currently ongoing monsoons which we call the Dream Season which runs from 5th June to 30th September when we offer ten very attractive tour packages for various categories of travellers.

In Kerala the monsoons sing a different song for each traveller. It is almost like the rains take special pains to ensure each visitor leaves the shores of God’s Own Country with a happy heart,” he added with enthusiasm.

“Another popular initiative is the GoKerala app that can be downloaded from the Google Playstore on which prospective tourists can bid on various packages offered by Tour Operators in Kerala to the Department of Tourism, which then offers it to the Lowest Unique Bidder. For example, a bidder can get a Rs 30,000 package for Rs 59 or even lower, provided it is the Lowest Unique Bid.

Every such offer is open for bidding for 36 hours before the next offer is put up for bidding,” Prasanth concluded.

A large number of tour operators from the city interacted with tour operators and tourism service providers from Kerala during the roadshow yesterday.