Ganeshotsav: Traffic routes diverted

Nashik: The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in the city from Sunday. Devotees in large numbers gather to watch decorations put up by various Ganesh Mandals.

Considering this, city traffic branch has diverted traffic routes at 18 places for last 5 days of the Ganeshotsav to prevent traffic jams.

DCP Vijay Patil has issued the notification about this. Alternate routes have been suggested. Citizens should provide their cooperation, urged the traffic branch.

These changes will come into effect from Saturday (Sept. 10) to Thursday (Sept. 15), between 6 pm to 12 midnight. Barring police vehicles, ambulances and mortuary vans, there will be no entry for other vehicles on these routes.

Changes in traffic routes are as follow:

*Traffic heading to Nashik Road from Nimani bus stand via Shalimar will come to Sangli bank signal through Ravivar Karanja. Sangli bank signal to Sarda circle stretch will be closed for all types of vehicles.

*Vehicles heading to Nimani from Nashik Road can come to Sarda Circle, but the stretch from Shalimar to CBS will be closed for traffic.

*Both sides of Ashok Stambh to Ravivar Karanja stretch has been declared as no parking zone.

*The stretch from Kitkat Square near ZP to Shalimar via Kalidas auditorium will be closed for traffic.

As an alternative, vehicle holder will head to Shalimar from Kitkat Square via Khadkali signal.

*There will be no entry for vehicles heading to Kitkat Square or Shalimar via Kanherewadi from CBS.

*The stretch from Sardar Chowk to Shri Kalaram temple will be closed for traffic.

*The stretch from Malviya Chowk to Gajanan Chowk, Nag Chowk to Shivaji Chowk and Malviya Chowk thereon will be closed for traffic.

*There will be no entry for heavy vehicles on Nimani-Panchavati Karanja-Malegaon Stand-Ravivar Karanja stretch between 6 pm to 12 midnight on September 9, 11 and 14.

The vehicles can go to Nashik, Nashik Road, Ambad, Satpur and other places through Panchavati Karanja-Katya Maruti Chowk-Santosh tea point-Kannamwar bridge-Dwarka circle.

*The Ashok Stambh-Raviar Karanja-Panchavati Karnja will be closed for traffic. Vehicles will go through Ashok Stambh, Ramwadi bridge, Makhmalabad Naka, Peth Naka signal and Dindori Naka to reach Nimani.

The alternative route for the Ravivar Karanja-Sangli bank stretch is as follows:

*Khadkali signal-Kitkat Square-Modak signal-CBS signal-Meher signal-Ashok Stambh-Ramwadi-Malegaon Stand or via Ramwadi to Makhmalabad Naka-Peth Naka-Dindori Naka.