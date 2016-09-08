Need to create better environment in municipal schools: Krishna

"If better environment is created in municipal schools, self-confidence of teachers and students will be enhanced"

New Nashik: If better environment is created in municipal schools, self-confidence of teachers and students will be enhanced. With this parents and wards in large numbers will connect to the municipal schools and number of out-of-school children will reduce, stated Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The pilot project of the mobile application, which has been prepared to identify the out-of-school children, was successful and 1009 out-of-school children were found in Nashik city. Krishna was speaking during presentation of this project. The education department in NMC is a very important department.

There is a need to reform it and to improve its functioning. “There is a need to provide attention to health problems along with education of the out-of-school children”. Much time of NMC administration is lost in resolving problems related to road, ghantagadi, water crisis and waste disposal, but education department is more important than this, stated the Municipal Commissioner.

“Nashik city is progressing to become a smart city. It is considered as the third fastest developing city. One should consider the condition of the out-of-school children. I will take efforts to resolve problems of these children, using the information in the application,” he clarified.

Sports psychologist Bhishmaraj Bam also stated, “There is a need to nurture the out-of-school children and we should understand our responsibility to them. If we do not provide our attention to them today, they likely to turn to crime.

This will be harmful for the well being of society. So, it is also responsibility of the society to bring more out-of-school children into main stream of education,” he added.

NMC education board, ‘Chak Shikshanchi’ Sanstha and Kalam team had jointly conducted a unique project in last some weeks. A mobile application ‘Identify Kids’ has been prepared to bring the out-of- school children into the mainstream of education. Information about the out-of-school children is being given with the help of the education board and social organisation.

The pilot project involving all this was conducted recently. Kalam team’s Arpan Ghate, Kanak Jaitley and Shyam Kishore had developed this mobile app at innovation centre, run by TCS Foundation.

Education expert Sachin Joshi provided his guidance, whereas administrative officer Nitin Upasani taking along 100 techno-savvy teachers had conducted the survey through the mobile app in various parts of the city.

Pune city also demanded this app and it will be given to PMC administration next week, informed Joshi in a programme.

