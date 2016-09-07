Five directors of House of Investment Co. arrested

Nashik: The Economic Offences Wing arrested five directors of House of Investment Company from the city, yesterday.

It also took another two in its custody. Kingpin Vinod Patil (resident of New Nashik), Sushant Ramesh Kothule (resident of Tapovan) and Surekha Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Jejurkar Farm, Tapovan) are still absconding.

Meanwhile, cases were filed against all of them 15 days back. Police are searching for Vinod Patil and two others.

The names of the suspects who were arrested are Bhagwant Kothule (resident of Tapovan), Anil Nivrutti Kothule (resident of New Nashik), Mahesh Sudhakar Nerkar (resident of New Nashik), Ravindra Pundlik Dalvi (resident of Panchavati) and Darshan Vijay Shirsath (resident of Nashik Road), whereas Satish Sheshrao Kame (resident of New Nashik) and Vijay Kunkar were taken into the custody late in the night on Monday.

They were booked under sections 3, 4 of MIDC Act, section 23 of Securities Contractor Act 1956 and sections 367, 374, 75 and 447 of Company Act 2013.

After order by the then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan, cases were registered at Gangapur police station against main director Vinod Patil and 9 other directors on August 20.

Ganesh Desai (32, resident of Shankarnagar, Takali Road, Dwarka) dared to file the first complaint against House of Investment. The cases were registered then. In his complaint he had stated that he had been duped of Rs. 3.75 lakh.

Since then, complaints galore against the company were filed at Gangapur police station and Economic Offences Wing.

Luring investors with promises of 24% interest on their deposit per annum, House of Investment Pvt. Ltd. are involved in a fraud of more than Rs. 300 crore, alleged the investors. The Company has around 30 agents.

Money ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 crore was taken from 3,020 investors.

Vinod Patil had invested the collected money then in the share market and construction business through Portfolio Management Services, Vinod Bullions Dubai, House of Bullions, House of Investment, House of Buildcon, House of Agro Community and other companies.