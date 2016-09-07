Race to WH: Trump edges out Clinton in latest poll

Washington: With barely two months to go for the US presidential election, the race to the White House appears to have entered dead heat, with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump edging out his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the latest national poll.

Trump now has the support of 45 per cent of the prospective general election voters against Clinton’s 43 per cent in the poll carried out by CNN/ORC.Libertarian Gary Johnson has support of seven per cent of likely voters and Green Party’s Jill Stein has just two per cent, according to the poll.

This is for the first time after the two back-to-back conventions that Trump is seen leading in a major national poll, albeit by a small margin. For a few weeks after the conventions, Clinton’s lead over the 70-year-old real estate tycoon was nearly 10 percentage points.

Trump made course correction by appointing a new campaign head, giving policy speeches and delivering his remarks from teleprompters. According to RealClearPolitics.

Com, which keeps track of all major national polls, Clinton maintains an average lead of 3.3 percentage points. This was around eight per cent about five weeks ago.

Most recently, Clinton’s convention propelled her to an 8-point lead among registered voters in an early-August CNN/ORC Poll.