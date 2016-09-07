Teacher is an ideal component of society: MLC Tambe

Nashik: As next generation is becoming directionless, social problems are increasing.

It is a challenge before parents to discipline the next generation, but as teachers are still considered ideal persons in society, they provide the social strength to shape the next generation.

Felicitation of the teachers is a need of the hour to encourage them and to take note of their work, stated MLC Sudhir Tambe.

MLC Sudhir Tambe honoured 50 primary and secondary teachers from rural and urban areas at Congress Committee office on Teachers Day. He was speaking at that time.

Former Minister Shobha Bachhav, city chief Sharad Aher, Hemlata Patil, corporator Anna Patil, Youth Congress’ Babloo Patil, other office bearers and activists were present.

Those prominent personalities who were present on the occasion expressed their views.

Shaikh Jahir Abdul Gafar, Shobha Sonawane, Ramesh Bhoye, Nirmala Ahirrao, Dr. Amir Shah, Kalpana Sonawane, Pralhad Laxman Inkare, Iqbal Khan, Chandrakant Sonawane, Harish Bhoye, Dnyaneshwar Shelar, Raghunath Gumbade, Gulabrao Kapadnis, Ravindra Sonar, Prof. Kaladgi Mustaq, Shobha Aarote, Bhausaheb Wagh, Hemant Mahajan, Duttatray Rathod, Atul More, Chandrakant Pawar and other teachers were honoured with awards. Congress office bearers and activists had organised this programme.