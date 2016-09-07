‘Hall for teachers to be constructed’

New Nashik : The teachers in ward no. 52 were felicitated on the eve of Teachers’ Day. Mayor Ashok Murtadak presided over the programme.

As future of country is in hands of teachers, everyone should give important contribution in taking the country to development with creation of tomorrow’s future.

They should give all types of education to the students and spread name of Nashik and the state.

School teacher is second ‘teacher’ after parents. Student can learn lessons of all-round development in the form of the teacher, said Mayor Ashok Murtadak.

Approving teachers’ demand, the Mayor assured to construct a hall for teachers in the ward.