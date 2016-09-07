Maitreya evading to put money in escrow account

Nashik : Maitreya company has not put money in escrow account in last one-and-half month after it credited Rs. 6.35 crore in the beginning.

Rs. 3 crore has been distributed so far. Police are taking follow up with the company to put money in the account, but directors are evading it.

Considering this a police squad had gone to Bengaluru, informed sources.

While giving an important decision, court ordered to distribute Rs. 6.35 crore to depositors from the escrow account.

It also instructed the directors to put money in the account, but not a single rupee was put by the company in the period of last one-and-half month. Only Rs. 3 crore are left in the account and they will be distributed in a month.

The Economic Offences Wing is taking follow up with company director Varsha Satpalkar to put more money, but she is neglecting this, it is understood.

A squad of police has gone to Bengaluru. It will collect information and documents about Maitreya project there and will try to attach property.

In addition, police have warned to sell the seized properties.

If company director Varsha Satpalkar do not put money in the escrow account, more offences will be registered against her and she likely to face more difficulties.