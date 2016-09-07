‘Start Nashik-Kasara local service’

Deolali Camp : The Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member Ratan Chawla in a demand to general manager (railway) and committee chief Akhil Agrawal asked for basic facilities at important railway stations of central railway as well as Deolali Camp.

He also demanded a Nashik-Kasara local service to be started.

118th meeting of divisional committee was organised at railway office in Mumbai.

Agrawal, Sanketkumar Mishra, committee members and railway officials were present.

Raising a question about basic facilities at important railway stations of central railway, Chawla demanded that basic facilities be provided immediately and drew attention to non availability of security guards, CCTV cameras and water purification machine.

Besides these, he also demanded a halt for superfast trains at Deolali Camp railway station, regularisation of Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, a train to Bhusaval be started and a new train from Manvat station at Jalana to Nashik, Igatpuri be started.

It should be renamed after late Gopinath Munde.

He also demanded Pune station to be converted into an international station and new trains for Bihar, Darbhanga and Gorakhpur be started from there, Khadki station be made a regular halt, Bhusaval-Pune express be given halts at Nandgaon and Niphad stations, trains for North Indians be made available from Kalyan station and height of platform no. 4 and 5 be raised.

The committee will think positively about these demands, Chawla was informed.