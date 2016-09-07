‘Principal Meet’ by NEC held

Nashik : Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC) organised a ‘Principal Meet’ to reach Principals and students of junior, senior, diploma and degree colleges in North Maharashtra to inform them about Tata Trust skill development programme.

Principals of 26 colleges from Nashik district attended it.

Principal of government engineering college Dr. Nathe was invited as chief guest. NEC CEO S Roy and vice president K S Patil were also present.

S Roy made the introductory speech and NEC skill development hub department chief Nilesh Kokate informed about Tata Trust skill development programme.

K S Patil resolved queries asked by Principals and replied to their questions.

He urged them to reach information about concerned project to more and more students.

Chief guest Nathe informed about ‘hub and spoke model’ at the end.